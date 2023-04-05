Man charged with animal cruelty after harming three puppies, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man after he allegedly harmed three puppies.

Lontrell Willaims is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Tuesday, officers responded to Grace Animal Hospital located at 668 S. Main Street regarding three French bulldog puppies with severe injuries.

Police met with animal shelter officers who advised that the three puppies arrived at the hospital and were covered in feces and severely malnourished, according to MPD.

The first puppy had a severe eye injury that was approximately five to six days old.

Police say the second puppy had its nose torn off, punctured wounds to its snout, and developed pneumonia from injuries.

The third puppy appeared to be severely malnourished and was unable to stand for extended periods of time.

Williams showed up at the hospital while officers were present to claim ownership of the animals, and he was taken into custody.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.