Man arrested after armed standoff with Bartlett police

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bartlett Police Department arrested a man they say engaged in an armed standoff with officers Tuesday evening.

Police say at approximately 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2900 block of Court Street for a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man brandishing multiple firearms, police say.

This resulted in a brief standoff in the backyard. After some negotiation, officers were able to detain the suspect and bring him into custody.

Bartlett police would not clarify whether or not shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation.

