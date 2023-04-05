High winds topple power lines on Riverdale Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong winds toppled power lines along Riverdale Road on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened between Winchester and Raines Roads.

The falling poles damaged two vehicles that were driving in the area, but no injuries have been reported.

There is a power outage in the area impacting thousands of MLGW customers.

