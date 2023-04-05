Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule

Graceland - Take a Road Trip
Graceland - Take a Road Trip
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland has announced the Elvis Week 2023 schedule.

Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and the nine-day event will take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17 at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Aug. 9

  • Ultimate Contest Semi-Finalist Showcase
  • Elvis Ulitmate Hits: An Ultimate Return Show
  • Ultimate Eta Kick-Off Party

Aug. 10

  • Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
  • Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-Final Round

Aug. 11

  • Elvis: Next Generation Show
  • Eras of Elvis: An Ultimate Reutrn Show

Aug, 12

  • Rockin the Jukebox
  • Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round
  • The Ultimates After-Dark

Aug. 13

  • Memphis Music Brunch
  • Elvis Music Salute

Aug. 14

  • Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z
  • Elvis 101
  • ‘68 Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening
  • Club Elvis

Aug. 15

  • Conversations on Elvis
  • A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley

Aug 16.

  • Aloha Luau Dinner
  • Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Show

Aug. 17

  • Elvis Week Gospel Brunch
  • Elvis Presley All-Reuqst Show with Terry Mike Jeffrey.
  • Dancing Thru The Decades Farewell Party

See a list of Elvis Tribute artist packages, tickets, and a complete line-up of all Elvis Week events full here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

Memphis police share update on the stabbing that took place at Peppertree Apartments
Suspect detained in fatal stabbing at Peppertree Apartments
A cold front will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast through tonight. Some of...
Sagay's Wednesday afternoon First Alert Forecast 4/5/23
Lontrell Williams
Man charged with animal cruelty after harming three puppies, police say
Timothy Smith
Arrest made in Parkway Village home burglary that turned into deadly shooting