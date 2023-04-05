Graceland announces Elvis Week 2023 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Graceland has announced the Elvis Week 2023 schedule.

Elvis Week 2023 will mark the 46th anniversary of Elvis’ passing and the nine-day event will take place from Aug. 9 to Aug. 17 at Elvis Presley’s Graceland.

Aug. 9

Ultimate Contest Semi-Finalist Showcase

Elvis Ulitmate Hits: An Ultimate Return Show

Ultimate Eta Kick-Off Party

Aug. 10

Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semi-Final Round

Aug. 11

Elvis: Next Generation Show

Eras of Elvis: An Ultimate Reutrn Show

Aug, 12

Rockin the Jukebox

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round

The Ultimates After-Dark

Aug. 13

Memphis Music Brunch

Elvis Music Salute

Aug. 14

Elvis Unpulggued with Dean Z

Elvis 101

‘68 Special 55th Anniversary Enhanced Screening

Club Elvis

Aug. 15

Conversations on Elvis

A Celebration of Lisa Marie Presley

Aug 16.

Aloha Luau Dinner

Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Show

Aug. 17

Elvis Week Gospel Brunch

Elvis Presley All-Reuqst Show with Terry Mike Jeffrey.

Dancing Thru The Decades Farewell Party

See a list of Elvis Tribute artist packages, tickets, and a complete line-up of all Elvis Week events full here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.