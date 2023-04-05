Gov. Lee requests federal disaster relief for tornado-impacted counties 4 days after Mississippi, Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is now requesting federal emergency assistance for the ten Tennessee counties that were impacted by Friday’s storms four days after the governors of Mississippi and Arkansas did the same.

Tornadoes and severe storms took 15 lives and caused significant damage across the Volunteer State.

“State and local officials, first responders and volunteers continue to provide critical support to impacted Tennessee communities following significant storm damage,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee rebuilds, I am now calling on our federal partners to make resources available to further our severe weather response and recovery across the state.”

Gov. Lee is requesting an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures during the tornado and severe weather response.

If awarded, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will also provide direct aid to eligible Tennessee residents in the requested counties for disaster-related costs and expenses.

Tennessee experienced widespread storm damage including power outages, debris, and damaged property.

The severe weather resulted in 15 weather-related fatalities, including nine in McNairy County.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has made recovery resources available for impacted Tennesseans to find key resources and support.

“The sheer magnitude of severe weekend weather created tremendous debris, destruction, and the tragic loss of 15 Tennesseans,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said. “This assistance will be critical to the recovery efforts in the hardest-hit communities in Tennessee.”

The State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville remains activated in support of the ongoing tornado and severe weather response.

