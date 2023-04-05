Gershun Freeman’s widow sues Shelby Co. alleging wrongful death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The widow of Gershun Freeman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Shelby County government, Sheriff Floyd Bonner, and Chief Jailer Kirk Fields for her late husband’s in-custody death at 201 Poplar in October 2022.

Freeman, 33, died inside Shelby County Jail after an encounter with jailers on Oct. 5, 2022.

He was booked on domestic assault and kidnapping charges four days prior.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) opened an investigation into the incident within hours of Freeman’s death.

Four months later, Freeman’s family hired civil rights attorney Ben Crump to represent them as they pushed for answers in the 33-year-old father’s death.

According to one of Crump’s co-counselors, Attorney Brice Timmons, Freeman was on suicide watch after having a mental break while in custody.

According to the suit, jail staff put Freeman in a suicide watch cell naked and alone, with only a paper-like orange “tarp” to use for warmth.

Sometime prior to evening meal time on Oct. 5, Freeman supposedly started to exhibit symptoms of active psychosis.

The suit reads that when deputies were handing out meals that evening, in violation of policy to provide meals through security flaps on the cell doors, deputies completely opened the cell doors of inmates suffering from “destabilizing psychiatric conditions.”

According to the suit, as Freeman’s cell door rolled open, a deputy raised and pointed a can of mace at him, resulting in Freeman holding up his orange tarp to shield himself and attempting to bat away the mace can, resulting in the start of the confrontation with jailers.

The suit alleges that 201′s “infamous” Detention Response Team “brutally stomped” Freeman, bathed him in chemical irritant, and struck him repeatedly with items including mace cans, handcuffs, and the heavy rings of jailers’ keys across several halls and floors.

The suit alleges that staff allowed or even encouraged Freeman to wander the jail in between the several melees before he was again punched, kicked, and slammed on the fifth floor.

The suit reads that it was there that deputies held Freeman facedown for over five minutes, kneeling on his back, neck, and head before he eventually stopped breathing.

It also alleges that after Freeman’s death, the jail staff and other Shelby County Sheriff’s Office employees interfered with the TBI’s investigation, including giving a false narrative of the incident.

The suit also cites an alleged pattern of jail deaths and a history of civil rights violations at 201 going back as far as an investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2000.

The lawsuit also notes eight inmate deaths between Jan. 1, 2022, and the night of Freeman’s death, reading in part, “This rate of inmate deaths is substantially higher than the national norm. Indeed, the Jail now stands among the most dangerous pre-trial detention facilities in the United States.”

