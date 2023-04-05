Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
First Alert to significantly cooler temperatures with continued chances for rain

WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The cold front that brought thunderstorms to the Mid-South Wednesday afternoon will stall across the region, leaving lingering showers in the forecast through the end of the week, mainly for north Mississippi and near the Tennessee River basin. High temperatures will also be significantly cooler Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. Lows will fall to the upper 40s.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The front will stall just south of Memphis Thursday and Friday, which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 50s. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for North Mississippi and portions of West Tennessee. Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible on Saturday, Sunday will be dry with more sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week.

NEXT WEEK: Sunshine will prevail Monday through Wednesday with high temperatures climbing to the mid 70s with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @Dentonwx

