Federal judge extends halt on drag show ban after Memphis theater group sues state

A drag performer sings during "Drag Bruch Sunday" hosted at Atomic Rose in Memphis.
A drag performer sings during "Drag Bruch Sunday" hosted at Atomic Rose in Memphis.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has extended his order halting Tennessee’s so-called drag ban.

Proposed restrictions on public drag performances will not go into effect until after May 22 when a lawsuit brought against the state by Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater group Friends of George’s will be considered.

Governor signs bills restricting drag shows in Tennessee

A judge previously sided with Friends of George’s, calling the law “vague” and “overly broad.”

The case will now go to trial late next month.

