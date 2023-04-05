Federal judge extends halt on drag show ban after Memphis theater group sues state

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal judge has extended his order halting Tennessee’s so-called drag ban.

Proposed restrictions on public drag performances will not go into effect until after May 22 when a lawsuit brought against the state by Memphis-based LGBTQ+ theater group Friends of George’s will be considered.

A judge previously sided with Friends of George’s, calling the law “vague” and “overly broad.”

The case will now go to trial late next month.

