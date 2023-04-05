Advertise with Us
Family mourn the loss of young couple killed during last week's tornados in Wynne

By Kelli Cook
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young couple died during Friday’s tornado in Wynne Arkansas.

In total 4 people died in Wynne Including a 21-year-old woman and her boyfriend who died while trying to hunker down at her mother’s home.

Branden Williams says a family member called him shortly after the tornado hit. Williams says he rushed to the home on Poplar in Wynne and found his daughter’s mother’s home destroyed.

An SUV in front of the home actually belonged to his late daughter, it’s one of the few recognizable items from the home that is demolished.

According to her father, Aryana Williams was a bubbly and energetic young lady.

Unimaginable pain for a father who says it’s still hard to believe his daughter -- along with her 22-year-old boyfriend Dee Dee Morris, who was with her when the tornado hit, is no longer here.

“I was overwhelmed,” said Williams. “It was a little unsettling, but to know that her boyfriend was with her and from what I was told he was shielding her and they found him holding her that brings me a little relief,” said Williams.

Aryana’s brother and his girlfriend were also reportedly in the home together but they survived the impact.

A second round of storms earlier this afternoon derailed some clean up efforts in Wynne.

For most of Wednesday afternoon, power crews and other demolition efforts had to stop when Wynne was put under a tornado watch.

Luckily there was just rain and no severe weather.

