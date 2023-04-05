Crosstown High School students to join national walkout for stricter gun laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crosstown High School students will join the National School Walkout to demand an end to school shootings and community gun violence.

Students will join the walkout on Wednesday afternoon.

The action comes about a week after three students and three adults were shot and killed at The Covenant School in Nashville on March 30.

The walkout is organized by the Crosstown chapter of Students Demand Action for Gun Sense.

“Gun violence doesn’t just stop after the gun goes off. It manifests into homes, schools, communities, and in youth, till it takes over like a virus,” said Shania Lee, 18, Crosstown senior.

The walkout comes as the Tennessee General Assembly discusses measures to reduce gun restrictions even further in a state where gun violence is the primary cause of death for children and teens.

“Now I ask Tennessee lawmakers to commit to changing this narrative to give children around Tennessee a fighting chance to beat gun violence and the status quo,” Lee said.

Another walkout is planned at Whitestation High School.

The March 30 shooting is one of at least 33 incidents of gun violence on school grounds in 2023, with eight people killed and 25 injured nationally.

