Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family

Covington tornado damage
Covington tornado damage(Cheryl Carlisle)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 31-year-old man passed away on April 1 at a hospital in Memphis after sustaining injuries from the devastating tornado that damaged his home on Friday.

Cody Moses died trying to protect his family from the tornado.

According to the family’s GoFundMe account, Moses went to help his father-in-law lift the mattress to cover their family when the house was destroyed.

The family was sucked out of the house and thrown in different directions.

Moses was sent to Regional One for medical attention, but he did not survive his injuries.

They have lost everything, no house, car, clothes, money, food, or bed to rest their heads in, said the family.

To support, you can click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday,...
Mid-South High School students to join national walkout for stricter gun laws
et
Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - April 5, 2023
Maria and William Avila
Siblings grieve loss of their parents after tornado hit McNairy Co.
McNairy victims
Siblings grieve loss of their parents after tornado hit McNairy