Covington man died in tornado while protecting his family

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 31-year-old man passed away on April 1 at a hospital in Memphis after sustaining injuries from the devastating tornado that damaged his home on Friday.

Cody Moses died trying to protect his family from the tornado.

According to the family’s GoFundMe account, Moses went to help his father-in-law lift the mattress to cover their family when the house was destroyed.

The family was sucked out of the house and thrown in different directions.

Moses was sent to Regional One for medical attention, but he did not survive his injuries.

They have lost everything, no house, car, clothes, money, food, or bed to rest their heads in, said the family.

