Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Congressman urges Tenn. General Assembly to consider alternatives to members’ expulsion

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN)(GRAYDC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) says he has been following the controversy over three Tennessee House members’ breach of decorum and chamber rules following last week’s Covenant School shooting and is urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider alternatives to expelling them.

On Monday, three Democratic state representatives were removed from their committees after they participated in gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and led a protest on the House floor.

The House had to recess and was unable to do business for about an hour.

As a result, resolutions were filed to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson from the House.

On Wednesday, Rep. Cohen released the following statement:

House lawmakers voted 70-22 to consider the resolutions to expel the representatives during Thursday’s session as part of the Unfinished Business portion of the calendar.

Thousands of people made their way inside the Tennessee State Capitol to demand stricter gun laws.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police

Latest News

Earle Brewer
Man arrested after armed standoff with Bartlett police
Collierville power lines down
Power lines down on Houston Levee near Poplar Avenue, Collierville police say
Collierville Storm Damage leaves power lines down on Houston Levee near Poplar Avenue
Wynne High school is damaged from Friday's severe weather in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1,...
Wynne students to return to class in-person next week