Congressman urges Tenn. General Assembly to consider alternatives to members’ expulsion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) says he has been following the controversy over three Tennessee House members’ breach of decorum and chamber rules following last week’s Covenant School shooting and is urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider alternatives to expelling them.
On Monday, three Democratic state representatives were removed from their committees after they participated in gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and led a protest on the House floor.
The House had to recess and was unable to do business for about an hour.
As a result, resolutions were filed to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson from the House.
On Wednesday, Rep. Cohen released the following statement:
House lawmakers voted 70-22 to consider the resolutions to expel the representatives during Thursday’s session as part of the Unfinished Business portion of the calendar.
