Congressman urges Tenn. General Assembly to consider alternatives to members’ expulsion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) says he has been following the controversy over three Tennessee House members’ breach of decorum and chamber rules following last week’s Covenant School shooting and is urging the Tennessee General Assembly to consider alternatives to expelling them.

On Monday, three Democratic state representatives were removed from their committees after they participated in gun control rallies at the Tennessee State Capitol and led a protest on the House floor.

The House had to recess and was unable to do business for about an hour.

As a result, resolutions were filed to expel Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson from the House.

On Wednesday, Rep. Cohen released the following statement:

“As a former state senator and current member of Congress, I understand the need for compliance with rules in a legislative body. But I would hope that the Tennessee House leadership would consider a lesser consequence for members whose passion on the issue of gun violence in the wake of the Covenant School shootings may have briefly clouded their concern for decorum. Expelling members Justin Pearson, Gloria Johnson and Justin Jones will result in the disenfranchisement of their constituents in Memphis, Knoxville and Nashville who voted for them, and result in the unnecessary expense of primary and general elections. While I appreciate that order must be maintained in a legislative chamber, the heightened emotions prompted by the horrific Covenant School shootings should be a mitigating factor in any disciplinary response.”

House lawmakers voted 70-22 to consider the resolutions to expel the representatives during Thursday’s session as part of the Unfinished Business portion of the calendar.

Thousands of people made their way inside the Tennessee State Capitol to demand stricter gun laws.

