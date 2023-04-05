Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Bluff City Life: Tues., 28 February

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Recipe Remix For Heart Healthy Lunch Ideas pt. 1

We’re eating clean today with Heart Quest! See what they’re cooking up!

Hal Perry | Co-Founder & Heart Survivor with Heartquests | FB: Heart Quests Mid-South

$2K Scholarships To Women Nationwide

College kids listen up! Kroger’s partnering up to help you pay your way!

Sheleah Harris | Corporate Affairs & Media Relations -Delta Division | The Kroger Co.

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Bluff City Life Feature: Ransom Notes

A game you need to get called Ransom Notes is easy to play and the creators made it in the 901! We play them at Board to Beers, let’s go!

Evan Katz | Co-Founder of Evan & Josh’s Very Special Games Company | veryspecialgames.com

Josh Roberts | Co-Founder of Evan & Josh’s Very Special Games Company | veryspecialgames.com

Top Supplies To Care For Your Furry Friends

We’re talking pet health with Hollywood feed. How you can make sure your furry friends have everything to make their lives whole.

Katherine Stanifer | Merchandiser with Hollywood Feed | IG: @hwfeed

Bluff City Life Feature: Craft Cocktails Made With Your Sign In Mind

The bartender over at Tiger and Peacock brings us inside the Memphian Hotel for his popular craft cocktails.

Tiger & Peacock | Rooftop bar at the Memphian Hotel | IG: @tiger_andpeacock | IG: @thememphianhotel

Recipe Remix For Heart Healthy Lunch Ideas pt. 2

We’re in the kitchen with heart quest, cooking up a healthy dish you’ll want to try at home.

Lori Sepich | Co-Founder & Heart Survivor with Heartquests | FB: Heart Quests Mid-South

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

