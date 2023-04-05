Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Arrest made in Parkway Village home burglary that turned into deadly shooting

Timothy Smith
Timothy Smith(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man they say was an accomplice in a home burglary turned shooting that left one man dead in March.

Timothy Smith, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated burglary, and convicted of felony possession of a handgun.

On March 15, at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home on Knightway Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying on the living room floor with gunshot wounds to his head.

The victim was transported to Regional One Health but succumbed to his injuries at 5:35 a.m., police say.

Police say four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

One witness told police that earlier that night, three unknown men entered the home waving guns and demanding money.

The witness said two men were wearing all black and facial coverings, while one was not.

Police say the witness also saw one of the suspects shoot the victim in the neck and chest.

The other two suspects drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

The witness was able to identify Smith in a six-person photo lineup.

A second witness was able to identify Smith as the same individual who entered and exited the residence in the dark-colored vehicle.

Smith is a convicted felon as of May 16, 2020, for possession of a controlled substance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

3 charged in connection with Prive shooting
3 charged in deadly shooting at Privé
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
Best Life: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine
3 charged in deadly shooting at Prive
4 juveniles charged
Four juveniles charged with car theft in Memphis