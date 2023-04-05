Arrest made in Parkway Village home burglary that turned into deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department arrested a man they say was an accomplice in a home burglary turned shooting that left one man dead in March.

Timothy Smith, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of aggravated burglary, and convicted of felony possession of a handgun.

On March 15, at 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a home on Knightway Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim lying on the living room floor with gunshot wounds to his head.

The victim was transported to Regional One Health but succumbed to his injuries at 5:35 a.m., police say.

Police say four other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

One witness told police that earlier that night, three unknown men entered the home waving guns and demanding money.

The witness said two men were wearing all black and facial coverings, while one was not.

Police say the witness also saw one of the suspects shoot the victim in the neck and chest.

The other two suspects drove away in a dark-colored vehicle.

The witness was able to identify Smith in a six-person photo lineup.

A second witness was able to identify Smith as the same individual who entered and exited the residence in the dark-colored vehicle.

Smith is a convicted felon as of May 16, 2020, for possession of a controlled substance.

