4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais

FILE - Memphis Police Department
FILE - Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged four teenagers with a string of armed carjackings.

In late March, investigators developed several teenage boys as suspects in crimes targeting Kia Fortes, Kia Optimas, and Hyundai Sonatas.

On March 30, investigators found four teens involved in the several alleged crimes they say this group committed.

The four boys were arrested and transported to Juvenile Court.

One 15-year-old is charged with 10 counts of auto theft, criminal attempted auto theft, carjacking, criminal attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Another 15-year-old is charged with three counts of auto theft, two counts of carjacking, aggravated robbery, two counts of criminal attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 14-year-old is charged with 15 counts of auto theft, aggravated robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of criminal attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 12-year-old is charged with 10 counts of auto theft, criminal attempted auto theft, carjacking, criminal attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

MPD has tied these arrests to 14 vehicle-related crime reports.

