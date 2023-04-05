Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

3 charged in deadly shooting at Privé

By Myracle Evans and Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are accused of playing different roles in a deadly shooting outside Privé.

This shooting had many Memphians on edge and worried about violent crime.

Thirty-year-old Kenneth Gray is the latest person to be charged in the deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant which shook many across the city.

Gray, along with Johnny Sandford and Damone Skyes, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Meanwhile, Sykes and Sanford are due back in court Wednesday morning.

All three also face various other charges – some of which include being felons in possession of a handgun.

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in the shooting.

Four of those people remain in the hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that started inside the restaurant and spilled into the parking lot.

Memphis city leaders say they’re listening and working out solutions.

At a city crime forum hosted last week, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said this type of tragedy is seen too often in the city.

“In the past, most bar fights ended up being just that a bar fight now everybody has a weapon and we’re seeing more and more simple arguments turning into gun battles,” Chief Davis.

Memphis has seen nearly 100 homicides this year compared to 65 around this time last year.

A court date is not set yet for Gray

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samuel Sipes
Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Sidney Hayes
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police
A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and...
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

Latest News

Timothy Smith
Arrest made in Parkway Village home burglary that turned into deadly shooting
FILE - Memphis Police Department
4 teens arrested, charged in string of armed carjackings targeting Kias, Hyundais
Best Life: Fighting drug fatalities with a one-of-a-kind vending machine
3 charged in deadly shooting at Prive
4 juveniles charged
Four juveniles charged with car theft in Memphis