3 charged in deadly shooting at Privé

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are accused of playing different roles in a deadly shooting outside Privé.

This shooting had many Memphians on edge and worried about violent crime.

Thirty-year-old Kenneth Gray is the latest person to be charged in the deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant which shook many across the city.

Gray, along with Johnny Sandford and Damone Skyes, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Meanwhile, Sykes and Sanford are due back in court Wednesday morning.

All three also face various other charges – some of which include being felons in possession of a handgun.

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in the shooting.

Four of those people remain in the hospital.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that started inside the restaurant and spilled into the parking lot.

Memphis city leaders say they’re listening and working out solutions.

At a city crime forum hosted last week, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said this type of tragedy is seen too often in the city.

“In the past, most bar fights ended up being just that a bar fight now everybody has a weapon and we’re seeing more and more simple arguments turning into gun battles,” Chief Davis.

Memphis has seen nearly 100 homicides this year compared to 65 around this time last year.

A court date is not set yet for Gray

