Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for potential severe storms

By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy, windy and warm through sunset with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: It will remain windy and mild with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. A wind advisory is in effect with gusts up to 40 mph by morning.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, will move through, especially in the afternoon. High wind or hail possible. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will gust up to 40 mph. Rain and storms will continue Wednesday night, but the severe threat should end. Heavy rain will be the main issue.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday. Next week looks dry for now.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

