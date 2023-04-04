Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Traffic backed up after car crash on I-240

The scene on I-240 westbound near Poplar Avenue and Walnut Grove Road.
The scene on I-240 westbound near Poplar Avenue and Walnut Grove Road.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A single car crashed on Interstate 240 westbound near Poplar Avenue and Walnut Grove Road.

The crash was reported on Tuesday at 5:13 a.m., according to the Tennesee Department of Transportation.

The two westbound center lanes are blocked off, including one shoulder lane.

We will update you when more information becomes available.

