Tomorrow is A First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday bringing the threat for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over part of the Action News 5 coverage which includes Memphis and Shelby County and most of Desoto County. The remainder of the area is in a SLIGHT RISK. The potential for flash flooding, damaging wind, hail, are the primary threats but we can’t rule out an isolated tornado. After sunset on Wednesday the threat of severe weather will decrease greatly but heavy rain will remain likely especially across north Mississippi.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a passing shower or storm is possible tonight, mainly in east AR. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front moves into the area. Damaging winds or hail possible, mainly in eastern AR and west TN. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be around 50.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. It will also be windy today with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening and lows will be in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A passing shower or storm is possible Tuesday night, mainly in east AR. High: 85 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front moves into the area. Due to the threat for severe storms, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Damaging winds or hail possible, mainly in eastern AR and west TN. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be around 50.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A cold front will move through the Mid-South Wednesday bringing the threat for strong to severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed an ENHANCED RISK of severe weather over part of the Action News 5 coverage which includes Memphis and Shelby County and most of DeSoto County. The remainder of the area is in a SLIGHT RISK. The potential for flash flooding, damaging wind, hail, are the primary threats but we can’t rule out an tornado. After sunset on Wednesday the threat of severe weather will decrease greatly but heavy rain will remain likely especially across north Mississippi. That will be followed by a mild and dry weekend and then a potentially stormy pattern for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.