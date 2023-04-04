Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Temperatures in the 80s & First Alert to severe storms

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still climb to the mid 80s this afternoon. It will also be windy today with south wind gusts up to 30 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening and lows will be in the upper 60s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. A passing shower or storm is possible Tuesday night, mainly in east AR. High: 85 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front moves into the area. Due to the threat for severe storms, Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day. Damaging winds or hail possible, mainly in eastern AR and west TN. Tornado threat is low but not zero. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s. Lows will be around 50.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

