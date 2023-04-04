Teamsters honor Dr. King as honorary member

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On April 4, 55 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis.

Tuesday, King was posthumously inducted as an honorary member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

As a way to celebrate Dr. King, the Teamsters Human Rights and Diversity Commission held a press conference with Memphis’s local chapter, Teamsters Local 667, to address past, present, and future struggles for social justice.

Teamsters from unions around the US attended, and expressed how much work needs to be done to fulfill King’s dream of justice and equality.

Speakers say King’s fight for racial justice and workers’ rights in their workplaces aligns with Teamsters mission.

“We wanted to do something to commemorate Dr. King’s assassination and bring him into the fold,” they said. “Right now, it’s such a blessing to be able to call Dr. King not only a hero but I can officially call him a brother.”

Dr.King’s induction is into Teamsters Local 728 in Atlanta, his home base.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.