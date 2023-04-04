Students, volunteers work to clear Wynne school campuses

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - On Monday, Future Farmers of America students across Arkansas came together at Wynne Intermediate School to focus on fulfilling a portion of the club’s motto, “living to serve.”

“I’ve actually been at it since 10:30 yesterday. I haven’t gotten much sleep,” said Bo Allen, a Wynne High School student. “We’re just trying to help everybody out and we’re going around picking up trees off houses, and today we’re out here cleaning up the school.”

The cleanup efforts started by a Wynne graduate who saw how the powerful EF3 tornado that touched down Friday night claimed the lives of four people and left hundreds without electricity.

She wanted to somehow help clean up the damage done to Wynne High School and Wynne Middle School.

Future Farmers of America students work to clear debris at Wynne High School after an EF3 tornado tore through the city on Friday, March 31. (Action News 5)

“I feel like so much pride in myself knowing that by something that I helped organize with the help of Mr. Hillmon Davis just is making such a big impact on this community,” said Allyssa Andrews, Wynne Graduate.

Southern Arkansas University students also joined the effort putting in the work to pick up trash and clear construction to help rebuild a place where many memories have been made.

”It’s just crazy how such a small town can go through so much devastation,” said Ethan Wallin, a Wynne High School student. “I just want the time to help everybody out. Just give me time, you know… everybody’s in need right now, so I just wanna help as much as I can.”

Schools in Wynne are closed for the rest of this week.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management will provide meals for lunch and dinner at Wynne Middle School.

