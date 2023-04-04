Advertise with Us
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game

A southern Kentucky community is mourning the loss of a young man who died after he was injured in a high school football practice game.
By Phil Pendleton, WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky high school student died after he was injured in a high school football practice game, according to officials.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) reports Andrew Dodson, a junior, died on Monday.

According to WKYT, Dodson was hospitalized last week after he suffered an injury during the practice game.

KHSAA made a post Monday regarding Dodson’s passing on social media.

“No words can explain, justify, or rationalize tragedies such as these,” the post reads in part. “We only ask for peace and comfort to all around him and around our great Commonwealth.

Julian Tackett, with KHSAA, said Dodson’s tragic death has affected the entire community.

“You are just stunned,” he told WKYT.

Dodson played the tight end and defensive end position for the Pulaski County High School Maroons in his junior season.

WKYT reports Dodson was participating in a scrimmage when he was injured and taken to a hospital. Many people posted on social media saying that he and his family needed prayer.

“Indicated that the kid was participating in a normal football action. He got tackled and hit his head on the ground. You hear of all the concussions, helmet to helmet, from what we are hearing that was not the case,” Tackett said.

Tackett said he was not aware of a sudden death happening during spring practice from anything other than heat or cardiovascular issues from incidents that occurred over a decade ago.

“The technology today is so good at preventing head injuries or preventing things … we want to make sure nothing could have been done,” Tackett said.

Dodson’s father is active in the Baptist Church and was recently employed with the Kentucky Baptist Convention. The organization’s executive director, Todd Gray, issued a statement saying their hearts are broken for the Dodson family and they will be praying for them in the days ahead.

Dodson’s exact cause of death is not yet known to officials.

