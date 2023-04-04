Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New podcast documents 1968 Memphis sanitation strike

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Alongside the 55th anniversary of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s Death, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) is releasing the first episode of I AM Story.

It is a new podcast detailing the history and legacy of the 1968 Memphis sanitation workers’ strike.

Dr. Michael Honey, a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholar and civil right historian, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the new podcast and the significance of today.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Viewers can find the podcast on all major platforms, including Spotify, Pandora, Apple, Amazon and Chartable.

