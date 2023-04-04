MPD searches for car that followed victim before fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the car they say followed a man before he was fatally shot over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the area of Jackson Avenue and Tillman Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Regional One Health but did not survive his injuries, police say.

Officers combed the area for surveillance footage and captured a dark-colored four-door sedan that was seen following the victim before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.