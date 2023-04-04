Advertise with Us
MPD searches for car that followed victim before fatal shooting

Memphis police say the following dark-colored four-door sedan was seen on surveillance footage following a man before he was fatally shot on Sunday, April 2.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the car they say followed a man before he was fatally shot over the weekend.

Police say that on Sunday, officers responded to an aggravated assault in the area of Jackson Avenue and Tillman Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Regional One Health but did not survive his injuries, police say.

Officers combed the area for surveillance footage and captured a dark-colored four-door sedan that was seen following the victim before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

