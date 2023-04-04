MPD released photos of suspect in fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for the man accused in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound on University Street, near Frayser Boulevard, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers found a man walking around a car washing parking lot before approaching the victim

The suspect then pulled out a rifle from his waistband and fired. He then chased the victim into the bay of the car wash and demanded the keys to his Cadillac before driving off in the victim’s vehicle.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

