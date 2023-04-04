Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Girl shot at gas station in Autumn Ridge, suspects at large

A crime scene has emerged outside the Exxon located at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and East Raines Road after a young girl was found shot nearby Tuesday afternoon.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young girl is in the hospital after officers found her shot in the Autumn Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway, near Kirby High School.

There, officers found one female victim who was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition. The victim’s age has not been released.

Police say the actual shooting took place at the Exxon located at the intersection of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the suspects responsible occupied a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu and a white Infiniti SUV.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

