Memphis Tigers to play in 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers will play in the eight-team 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
The tournament will be held on Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 at the historic Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.
Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, and 2023 NCAA National Champion UCONN will be joining the Tigers on the field.
Teams who have competed in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational have won 72 of the 83 NCAA Championships, with seven of those schools winning the National Championship after participating in Maui earlier in the season.
All eight teams have competed in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at least once before.
The Tigers will compete in the invitational for the first time since 2011, although it will be their sixth participation overall, ranking second among the eight teams.
Although the Tigers have never won the tournament, they have finished third twice, most recently in 1992, when Penny Hardaway was awarded Tournament Co-MVP alongside Duke’s Bobby Hurley.
The 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will have all-tournament and school booster travel packages available at a later date.
For more information on the tournament click here.
