Memphis Tigers to play in 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers will play in the eight-team 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The tournament will be held on Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 at the historic Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, and 2023 NCAA National Champion UCONN will be joining the Tigers on the field.

Teams who have competed in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational have won 72 of the 83 NCAA Championships, with seven of those schools winning the National Championship after participating in Maui earlier in the season.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent, and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. The 2024 field is not only going to bring top-tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport but also fans from all corners of the country. Whether it’s your first-time on-island, or you’ve made packing into the historic Lahaina Civic Center an annual tradition, this tournament experience is on every college basketball fan’s bucket list - and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist.”

All eight teams have competed in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at least once before.

The Tigers will compete in the invitational for the first time since 2011, although it will be their sixth participation overall, ranking second among the eight teams.

Although the Tigers have never won the tournament, they have finished third twice, most recently in 1992, when Penny Hardaway was awarded Tournament Co-MVP alongside Duke’s Bobby Hurley.

“The goal of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational is and always has been to bring together the top programs in college basketball in one of the most stunning places in the country. The 2024 field will accomplish that and more. The field includes a variety of iconic programs and coaches, as well as respected up-and-comers. We are confident when we say that the Maui Jim Maui Invitational does not disappoint, and we think fans back home and on-island will be in for an epic few days of college basketball with this stacked field.”

The 2024 Maui Jim Maui Invitational will have all-tournament and school booster travel packages available at a later date.

For more information on the tournament click here.

