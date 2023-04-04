Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl

Samuel Sipes
Samuel Sipes(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged and arrested a man after allegedly giving fentanyl to a child, who died from an overdose.

Samuel Sipes, 20, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Jan. 28, officers responded to a dead on-arrival on Wrenwood Street.

Memphis Fire Department transported a boy in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD spoke with the victim’s mother who provided police with a phone conversation recording between the victim’s friend and Sipes.

Sipes was heard in the conversation saying that the victim came over to his house and he gave the victim marijuana and fentanyl, according to police.

MPD also investigated text messages between the victim and Sipes.

The victim texted Sipes and asked him if he had fentanyl left over from the previous day.

Samuel replied to the victim that he had fentanyl.

Police received the medical examiner’s autopsy showing the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant
Cuoco, star of “The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory,” posted to Instagram on...
‘Big Bang Theory’ actress Kaley Cuoco has 1st child, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey
Mayanity Alridge
Rust College student dies in Oxford crash
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school

Latest News

Health facility discusses top health issues facing Memphians
Health facility discusses top health issues facing Memphians
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
$25M donation will help fight childhood cancer
$25M donation will help fight childhood cancer
Car Crash
Man dead after one-car crash