Man charged after child overdoses, dies from fentanyl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged and arrested a man after allegedly giving fentanyl to a child, who died from an overdose.

Samuel Sipes, 20, was charged with second-degree murder.

On Jan. 28, officers responded to a dead on-arrival on Wrenwood Street.

Memphis Fire Department transported a boy in critical condition to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MPD spoke with the victim’s mother who provided police with a phone conversation recording between the victim’s friend and Sipes.

Sipes was heard in the conversation saying that the victim came over to his house and he gave the victim marijuana and fentanyl, according to police.

MPD also investigated text messages between the victim and Sipes.

The victim texted Sipes and asked him if he had fentanyl left over from the previous day.

Samuel replied to the victim that he had fentanyl.

Police received the medical examiner’s autopsy showing the cause of death to be fentanyl toxicity.

