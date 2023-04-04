Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Wednesday

April 3, 2023
By Erin Thomas and Brittney Bryant
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures and humidity will climb ahead of a cold front Wednesday, which will increase instability. This will help set the stage for additional Spring storms to develop and some of those could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our area under a 3 out of 5 risk level.

Most of Tennessee and parts of Arkansas are under a 3 out of 5 for severe weather.
Most of Tennessee and parts of Arkansas are under a 3 out of 5 for severe weather.(wmc)

THREATS: The primary threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, especially in the 3 out of 5 risk area. Some storms may also produce hail. There is a low threat for tornadoes, but we can’t rule out one or two tornadoes.

TIMING: Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. However, most of the area will see storms develop around 11 am and continue until 6 pm. The front will stall in north Mississippi on Wednesday night, so rain will continue there until Thursday morning. However, instability will drop significantly after 6 pm and severe weather will no longer be a concern.

STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

You can watch our live updates on Apple TV, Roku TV and Fire TV if Tornado Warnings are issued.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

