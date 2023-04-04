FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures and humidity will climb ahead of a cold front Wednesday, which will increase instability. This will help set the stage for additional Spring storms to develop and some of those could be severe.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our area under a 3 out of 5 risk level.

Most of Tennessee and parts of Arkansas are under a 3 out of 5 for severe weather. (wmc)

THREATS: The primary threat with these storms will be damaging wind gusts, especially in the 3 out of 5 risk area. Some storms may also produce hail. There is a low threat for tornadoes, but we can’t rule out one or two tornadoes.

TIMING: Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning, especially in eastern Arkansas. However, most of the area will see storms develop around 11 am and continue until 6 pm. The front will stall in north Mississippi on Wednesday night, so rain will continue there until Thursday morning. However, instability will drop significantly after 6 pm and severe weather will no longer be a concern.

