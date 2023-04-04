Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

FEMA warns Arkansans of fraud after disastrous storms

Tornado damage in Wynne, Arkansas.
Tornado damage in Wynne, Arkansas.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is warning survivors of Friday’s brutal storms to be aware of con artists and criminals who may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after a disaster.

In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

If a FEMA inspector comes to your home and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application.

If so, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you did not apply for assistance, but receive a letter from FEMA, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

The helpline will submit a request to stop any further processing of that application.

If you do wish to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the Helpline will assist you in creating a new application.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams, housing inspectors and other officials are working in areas impacted by the storms.

They carry official identification badges with photo IDs.

FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for payment.

Be wary of unexpected phone calls or visits to your home from people claiming to be FEMA housing inspectors or people claiming they work for FEMA.

FEMA representatives will have a photo-ID badge and your FEMA application number.

Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector.

FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact the Office of the Arkansas Attorney General at (501) 682-2007 or (800) 482-8982 or email oag@ArkansasAG.gov.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste, or abuse, you can report these tips - 24 hours a day, seven days a week - to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721.

You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov to report a tip.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
Suspect identified
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Latest News

Mid-South states rebuild after being battered by severe weather
Mid-South states rebuild after being battered by severe weather
MLGW works to restore power to homes, schools
MLGW works to restore power to homes, schools
Impact of Friday's storms on Memphis
Impact of Friday's storms on Memphis
Students, volunteers work to clear Wynne school campuses
Students, volunteers work to clear Wynne school campuses
Future Farmers of America students work to clear debris at Wynne High School after an EF3...
Students, volunteers work to clear Wynne school campuses