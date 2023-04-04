Elderly man found dead at scene of arson fire in Munford, man charged

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - The Munford Police Department has arrested and charged a man with murder after an elderly man was found dead at the scene of an arson fire that took place Tuesday morning.

Police say at approximately 4 a.m., officers responded to East Drive in Munford regarding a house fire.

Upon arrival, an elderly man was found dead just outside the home. Police say another man was on the scene.

Detectives arrived and determined there were suspicious circumstances in this incident.

Interviews were conducted and 51-year-old Jonathan Rieben was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and first-degree murder.

Rieben was booked at the Tipton County Jail and is being held with no bond.

The victim’s cause of death has not been released.

“I applaud the great work by detectives on this case and appreciate all departments involved with the assistance,” said Munford Police Chief Randal Baskin. “I want to extend my condolences to the family that lost a loved one today and assure you we will not stop until justice is served.”

This investigation is still open.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Munford police at 901-837-5980.

