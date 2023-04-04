Covington residents, volunteers rally together for storm recovery

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - On Monday, residents and volunteers rolled up their sleeves to help rebuild the Covington community.

Less than 72 hours ago, an EF-3 tornado barreled into the city in Tipton County, affecting thousands of residents in the area.

Almost 500 structures were affected by Friday’s tornado. One person died and many others were left with almost nothing.

These last few days are what some residents are calling exhausting and saddening.

Some are exhausted from the damage, while others are just trying to help their neighbors during this time of need.

Most don’t have the words to describe what they see, but that didn’t stop more than 700 volunteers from getting right to work.

Covington saw the worst with the storm but the best of humanity in its aftermath, with residents truly living out the words, “Covington Strong.”

Residents like Sherri Onorati have been helping since they first discovered the damage in their city.

“Every day I’ve been out, trying to help people clear their driveways and get out. The devastation has just been… it’s indescribable.” she said.

But strength in numbers has been what has held the community together.

“When something hits one, it affects us all” Onotari added.

Dejuan Hall, senior pastor of Great Expectations Ministries Church of God in Christ, tells Action News 5 that his church had minimal damage, but he’s more concerned about the people that make up the church than its structure.

He also tells us that the community has really come together to build up once again.

“Everybody just pulling together, and it’s just a sign of how strong Covington really is,” Hall said.

As of Monday, Tipton County has had over 700 volunteers from all over the Mid-South assisting in clean-up efforts, from debris clean-up to passing out food and other necessities that victims may need.

But many are still without power. City leaders said Monday that they are hopeful it will be restored soon.

Covington Mayor Jan Wade Hensley praised community leaders along with residents for working together.

“It’s been a traumatic 70 hours, but it’s been amazing how quick things have come back together,” Hensley said. “We’re gonna get you back in school. We’re gonna get you back in your parks. We’re gonna get you back playing. We’re going to get your life back.”

Officials say they are focused on damage assessment, heavy traffic enforcement, and continuous cleanup efforts.

The city opened its landfill on Monday for residents wanting to drop off storm debris.

Residents who need removal/salvaging of personal property, tree work, debris clean up, or roof tarping are asked to contact Samartian’s Purse Disaster Relief at 901-422-3727.

