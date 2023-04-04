Advertise with Us
Couple uses Milwaukee Brewers 50/50 raffle win for fertility treatments, welcomes baby

In February, the Murphys welcomed their baby Foster into the world – just in time for the Brewers opening day. (Source: WISN, Murphy family, CNN)
By Hannah Hilyard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) – A raffle at a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game has changed the lives of one couple trying to conceive.

Erin and Cassie Murphy had spent more than a year going through fertility treatments, and they were running out of resources.

“We had kind of spent about $20,000 – well, over $20,000 – trying to get pregnant, unsuccessfully,” Cassie Murphy said.

Then, in April 2022, the couple went to a Brewers game, where they bought a 50/50 raffle ticket.

They ended up winning that raffle, walking away with more than $18,000 – and they knew exactly what to do with it.

Cassie Murphy said the amount of money they won was almost the exact amount they needed to move forward with more fertility treatments.

“It was almost to the dollar like what we needed to keep going,” Cassie Murphy said.

After one more round of IVF, Erin Murphy was pregnant by June 2022.

Then in February, they welcomed their baby Foster Murphy into the world – just in time for the Brewers opening day.

“I don’t think we thought that baseball would be such a part of our fertility pregnancy journey, but it’s been a really welcomed community,” Erin Murphy said.

The couple returned to the ballpark Monday for opening day, this time, with a baby in tow.

“I think we will have an eternal connection to the Brewers, that’s for sure,” Cassie Murphy said.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

