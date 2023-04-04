Car crashes into MPD vehicle on I-240, causes traffic delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a car crashing into an officer’s patrol vehicle.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 5:08 a.m. on I-240 and Poplar Avenue.

While investigating the initial crash, an officer’s patrol vehicle was struck, according to MPD.

One male suspect is detained on the scene.

As a result, two westbound center lanes are blocked off, including one shoulder lane.

There were no injuries reported.

