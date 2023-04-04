Bottom Line: Best buys in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - Springtime is in the air, which means you’ve probably got some yard work and spring cleaning to prep for!

If you need a refresh on your tools to get the job done right -- Consumer Reports is here to help -- finding discounts on top-rated products for a fresh start this April.

Whether you’re grilling, mowing, cleaning, or just looking forward to spending more time outdoors, April is the perfect month to get the items you’ll need to start your spring right.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top-tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy:

“Retailers focus on seasonal items in April, with deals around outdoor equipment for lawn care and spring cleaning. It’s also a great time to find sales on the items that will help you enjoy the outdoors during the warmer months ahead,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports Shopping Editor.

First, get a handle on spring cleaning with a new vacuum cleaner. This Samsung Jet Vacuum Cleaner is as low as $550 at Amazon. This cordless stick vac has a digital display that allows you to check the power level, battery life, and any maintenance issues.

After you’re done cleaning the inside, keep things tidy outside with a new lawn mower. The Ryobi mower is as low as $299 at The Home Depot. CR says this battery-powered mower earns top marks in mulching, evenness of cut, and noise.

Now that you have all of those chores done, head out to enjoy the nice weather, but first, make sure your noggin is safe with a bike helmet that can protect you.

This Giro Bike helmet is one of CR’s top-rated bike helmets and is $69.95 at Amazon. The helmet aced CR’s impact tests and provides excellent ventilation.

Finally, you can kick your feet back and dine al fresco with a brand-new grill.

This Permasteel Grill is as low as $379.99 at The Home Depot. The compact, low-priced grill heats food evenly and has three burners, electronic ignition, and two side shelves.

Have a great start to spring!

If you’re on the lookout for more deals this month, Consumer Reports says carpet cleaners, chainsaws, leaf blowers, pressure washers, and string trimmers should all be on sale at some point in April.

“Consumer Reports TV News” is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

