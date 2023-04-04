Bluff City Life: Mon., 27 February
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Creating A Unique Catalan Dining Experience
Behind this new restaurant is a giving heart. Learn the inspiration for this space and how the owner spreads kindness & care to his staff and beyond his walls.
Kelly English | Chef & Owner of Pantà Memphis
David Quarles, IV | Memphis-based Interior Designer
Ride Through Black History with Blues City Tours
Blues City Tours have been teaching tourists Memphis history for decades, & the company has a deep story of its own they’re ready to share.
Monica Holley | Vice President of Business Development for Blues City Tours
Melvin Bledsoe | Owner of Blues City Tours
5 Star Stories: Filling Homes with Comfort for Nearly 100 Years
This mom and pop shop will come to a close, but not before we meet those who’ve kept it going for nearly a century.
CPR 101: A Crash Course in Intervention
A super skill everyone can learn to save a life. The steps to learning an important intervention technique!
Leatriece Franklin | Owner of LF Mobile Lifesaving Courses
Stylish Scrub Sets for Professionals
Saving lives while looking nice. Meet the army vet, nurse and entrepreneur behind a cafe made for healthcare workers.
Leatriece Franklin | Owner of The Skrub Kafe Network (5021 Stage Rd)
Bluff City Life Feature: Xanadu’s Lowebow Guitar
Instruments & books line the walls of this store, waiting for you to make a rare find. Step into the Bluff City’s own Xanadu’s to see exactly what’s inside
Bluff City Life Feature: Meet Maggie the Barn Owl at Memphis Zoo
Incredible facts revolving around an incredible bird who’s waiting for you at Memphis Zoo!
