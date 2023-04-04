Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 February

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Cancer Watch: Comprehensive Care at West Cancer Center

From mammograms to biopsies, comprehensive care is available in the 901! We breakdown the technical terms behind breast cancer treatments and the options available

Ashley Dowdy, PA-C | Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center

Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute

A Living Legacy in Radio, Heard Throughout the 901 pt.1

A living legend! Celebrate the substantial career of a woman in radio, whose voice has been heard for decades throughout the mid-south

Tracy Bethea | Two-time Stellar Award Winner & Program Director for WDIA & WHAL

Click to watch A Living Legacy in Radio, Heard Throughout the 901 pt. 2

Painting the Spark in Visible Portraits of Light

In 1975, Walker was awarded a full scholarship to the Memphis College of Art, where he received his four years of formal art training. After college, he received many national awards and recognition: one of his most notable achievements is the national Grumbacher Art Award. This prestigious award is only given to elite artists in the United States of America for outstanding abilities in the field of fine arts. Walker is committed to motivating young artists to help them develop confidence through the world of art. This may be why he was considered the most requested artist with Arts Memphis for eight years in the Artist-In-The-School program.

Larry Walker | Portrait Painter

Creating Save Spaces to Express Yourself

Speaking up against stigma while creating positives spaces for individuals to dialogue about their mental health is a charge led by a young advocate!

Marlon Qualls, Jr | Actor, Host, Mental Health Advocate | Express Yourself with Marlon

Conversations To Change The Community

A community that cares! Experience what’s being done to address the needs of children facing trauma & how the 901 can get involved.

Charlie Caswell | Shelby County Commissioner

Men’s Health Focus: Understanding Prostate Health, Cancer, and Innovative Care

Do you know the signs of prostate cancer? The Conrad | Pearson Clinic breaks down the diagnosis & warning signs.

Michael Granieri, MD | Board Certified Urologist for The Conrad | Pearson Clinic

Sponsored by Boston Scientific

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

