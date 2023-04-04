Bluff City Life: Fri., 24 February
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Cancer Watch: Comprehensive Care at West Cancer Center
From mammograms to biopsies, comprehensive care is available in the 901! We breakdown the technical terms behind breast cancer treatments and the options available
Ashley Dowdy, PA-C | Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center
Sponsored by West Cancer Center & Research Institute
A Living Legacy in Radio, Heard Throughout the 901 pt.1
A living legend! Celebrate the substantial career of a woman in radio, whose voice has been heard for decades throughout the mid-south
Tracy Bethea | Two-time Stellar Award Winner & Program Director for WDIA & WHAL
Click to watch A Living Legacy in Radio, Heard Throughout the 901 pt. 2
Painting the Spark in Visible Portraits of Light
Larry Walker | Portrait Painter
Creating Save Spaces to Express Yourself
Speaking up against stigma while creating positives spaces for individuals to dialogue about their mental health is a charge led by a young advocate!
Marlon Qualls, Jr | Actor, Host, Mental Health Advocate | Express Yourself with Marlon
Conversations To Change The Community
A community that cares! Experience what’s being done to address the needs of children facing trauma & how the 901 can get involved.
Charlie Caswell | Shelby County Commissioner
Men’s Health Focus: Understanding Prostate Health, Cancer, and Innovative Care
Do you know the signs of prostate cancer? The Conrad | Pearson Clinic breaks down the diagnosis & warning signs.
Michael Granieri, MD | Board Certified Urologist for The Conrad | Pearson Clinic
Sponsored by Boston Scientific
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.