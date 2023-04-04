Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
'All Power to All People' art piece comes to Fourth Bluff Park

By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new public art from an art gallery in New York is here in the Bluff City sitting right in the heart of Fourth Bluff Park.

All Power to All People is an eight-foot-tall Afro Pick with a power fist cast in aluminum by American conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.

Thomas works primarily with themes related to identity, history, and popular culture.

“This is a celebration of self-love, representation and something that we can all really be proud of,” George Abbott with Memphis River Parks said.

The All Power to All People sculpture is a public art intervention around identity and representation.

While one might see an afro pick with a power fist, others might have a different take.

“Bringing all power to all people here just helps to emphasize what we try to do every day which is create a riverfront for everyone,” Abbott said. “I think it’s a beautiful piece in and of itself. But the meaning behind it adds a layer of meaning that’s very profound here in Memphis.”

The sculpture is installed as part of the Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art, a statewide festival of art. It promotes contemporary visual art as a tool to foster constructive dialogue across communities and the state.

“The way that the artist has imagined that this sculpture will make you feel, but with like any piece of art it’s kind of open to your own interpretation. So, I would say come down take a look at it. See what you feel, how it hits you because that’s what art is for really, it’s to make you feel.”

The sculpture will be on display for public viewing until May.

If you would like to see more art, The West Tenn. “Highlight Weekend” will take place April 27-29 and each partner will be hosting additional activations and programs around their exhibits over the course of that weekend.

