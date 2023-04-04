$25M donation will help fight childhood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A whopping $25-million contribution will go towards helping fight childhood cancer thanks to the non-profit Hyundai Hope on Wheels.

Kevin Reilly, Hyundai Hope on Wheels board member, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why the focus on research is pivotal.

11-year-old cancer survivor Oliver Foster also joined in on the conversation to share his own personal battle against cancer and how he is now on the other side.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

