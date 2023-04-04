Advertise with Us
2 suspects identified after deadly shooting at Privé Restaurant

(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford
(L) Damone Sykes (R) Johnny Sanford(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested two men in connection with the deadly shooting at Privé on March 30.

The first suspect, 26-year-old Johnny Sanford, is charged with first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police say during the investigation, Sanford was developed as the suspect who shot Larry Bailey.

Bailey was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sandford was a convicted felon who pled guilty to robbery in September 2007.

The second suspect, 31-year-old Damone Sykes, is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt-first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In the surveillance video, one man wore orange clothing; Sykes is accused of taking a pistol from the victim by force and firing shots.

Officers found Terrial Alexander with several gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Sykes wore orange.

The witness also said he brought the suspect to Privé.

