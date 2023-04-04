Advertise with Us
2 elderly people stabbed by relative, said police

Sidney Hayes
Sidney Hayes(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of stabbing two elderly people on April 3.

Bartlett Police Department responded to a stabbing on Keeshond Cove and discover two people with serious injuries.

Sidney Hayes, a relative of the victims, is charged with two counts of criminal attempted second-degree murder, said police.

The victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

BPD says this was an isolated crime, and there is no threat to the general public.

Detectives are working to determine the series of events leading to the stabbing.

