1 dead after shooting in Southeast Memphis, 1 detained

FILE - Memphis Police Department
FILE - Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a person was shot and killed Monday night at a townhome community in Southeast Memphis.

According to Memphis police, at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Chesterwood Drive at Fox Hollow Townhomes.

There, officers located one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one man has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

