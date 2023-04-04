1 dead after shooting in Southeast Memphis, 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a person was shot and killed Monday night at a townhome community in Southeast Memphis.

According to Memphis police, at 7:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Chesterwood Drive at Fox Hollow Townhomes.

There, officers located one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one man has been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.