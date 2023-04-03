Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Windy and warmer with mid-week rain and storms on the way

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through sunset with temperatures in the 70s and windy conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy, windy and warm by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. It will remain windy Tuesday night as a cold front slowly approaches from the west.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, will move through, especially in the afternoon. High wind or hail possible, mainly in eastern AR. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say
Karen Lowe says she woke up to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing...
Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog
Suspect identified
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Afternoon Weather 4/3
WMC First Alert Weather
Drying out this afternoon, but more storms arrive later this week
The greatest severe weather threat will be in Arkansas late Tuesday night.
More severe storms possible this week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 4/3