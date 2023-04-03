Windy and warmer with mid-week rain and storms on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through sunset with temperatures in the 70s and windy conditions.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy, windy and warm by afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. It will remain windy Tuesday night as a cold front slowly approaches from the west.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms, a few possibly severe, will move through, especially in the afternoon. High wind or hail possible, mainly in eastern AR. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

LATE WEEK: The front will stall just south of the area Thursday and possibly Friday which will keep a chance for a few showers around, mainly in north MS. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

EASTER WEEKEND: Although a stray shower will be possible this weekend, most of the area will remain dry. If you are doing any Easter egg hunts, rain should not have a big impact on plans. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.