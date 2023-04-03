WATCH LIVE: Tipton Co. holds presser to update storm recovery

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County officials will hold a press conference following a storm that left massive damage in Covington.

The press conference is at 1 p.m. on Monday. Click here to watch live.

One fatality and 28 injuries were reported in the county, but these numbers could change.

The tornado and severe weather swept away a lot of homes throughout Tennessee leaving debris on roadways.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is helping with debris roadway removal in impacted counties, including Tipton.

