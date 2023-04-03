Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

WATCH LIVE: Tipton Co. holds presser to update storm recovery

By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County officials will hold a press conference following a storm that left massive damage in Covington.

The press conference is at 1 p.m. on Monday. Click here to watch live.

One fatality and 28 injuries were reported in the county, but these numbers could change.

The tornado and severe weather swept away a lot of homes throughout Tennessee leaving debris on roadways.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is helping with debris roadway removal in impacted counties, including Tipton.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say
Missouri authorities say a firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunken driver.
Suspected drunken driver kills firefighter, injures officer in crash, authorities say
Student killed in shooting at Knoxville school
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, TN
2 more people pronounced dead after storms hit McNairy County, death toll rises to 9
Suspect identified
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police

Latest News

Tipton Co. holds presser to update storm recovery
Charles Williams II
Man accused of shooting MPD officers given $800K bond
Arkansas locals McDonald's restaurant operators and McDonald's USA are providing free hot meals...
McDonald’s, local Arkansas franchisees team up to serve free hot meals to those affected by recent tornadoes
Friends of the Library to host Spring Book Sale
Friends of the Library to host Spring Book Sale