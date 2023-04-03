Advertise with Us
Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police

Suspect identified
Suspect identified(SCSO)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting at Privé on March 30.

Damone Skykes is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt-first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In the surveillance video, the man responsible for the shooting wore orange clothing; Skykes is accused of taking a pistol from the victim by force and firing shots.

Officers found Terrial Alexander with several gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Skykes wore orange. The witness also said he brought the suspect to Privé.

It is unclear if anyone else is charged.

