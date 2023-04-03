Suspect identified in Privé Restaurant shooting, says police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting at Privé on March 30.

Damone Skykes is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt-first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

In the surveillance video, the man responsible for the shooting wore orange clothing; Skykes is accused of taking a pistol from the victim by force and firing shots.

Officers found Terrial Alexander with several gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Skykes wore orange. The witness also said he brought the suspect to Privé.

It is unclear if anyone else is charged.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.