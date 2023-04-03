Advertise with Us
McNairy County sheriff identifies victims killed in Friday’s storms

Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, Tennessee.
Considerable storm damage in Adamsville, Tennessee.(Adamsville Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Nine people lost their lives after storms tore through McNairy County on Friday.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck has identified the victims as:

  • Billie Pinckney, of Winding Ridge
  • Raymond Gegner, of Old Stage
  • Nancy Gegner, of Old Stage
  • Maria Avila, of Rose Creek
  • William Avila, of Rose Creek
  • Myrna Correa, of Rose Creek
  • Allen Littlefield, of Rose Creek
  • Charles Cook, of Millard Lane
  • Lisa Cook, of Millard Lane
The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, says numerous others were injured, but no number has been released at this time.

Recovery efforts and damage assessments are still ongoing.

