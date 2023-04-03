McNairy County sheriff identifies victims killed in Friday’s storms

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Nine people lost their lives after storms tore through McNairy County on Friday.

McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck has identified the victims as:

Billie Pinckney, of Winding Ridge

Raymond Gegner, of Old Stage

Nancy Gegner, of Old Stage

Maria Avila, of Rose Creek

William Avila, of Rose Creek

Myrna Correa, of Rose Creek

Allen Littlefield, of Rose Creek

Charles Cook, of Millard Lane

Lisa Cook, of Millard Lane

The county’s Emergency Management Agency director, Allen Strickland, says numerous others were injured, but no number has been released at this time.

Recovery efforts and damage assessments are still ongoing.

