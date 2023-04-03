Rust College student dies in Oxford crash

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A 20-year-old was killed in a single-car crash in Oxford over the weekend.

Oxford police were called to the scene just after 1 a.m. Sunday on Gertrude Ford by Old Taylor Road.

One person in the car was rushed to the hospital and later died.

That victim was identified as 20-year-old Mayanity Alridge.

The other person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Rust College President Ivy R. Taylor shared condolences for Alridge’s family and friends.

