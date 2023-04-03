Resource centers, shelters for victims of Wynne tornado

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) – The city of Wynne continues to recover after a deadly tornado hit the city, and for those who have lost their homes, support is in your area.

Below is a list of businesses and organizations that are helping out to offer help to those in need:

187 Murray Avenue – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meeting essential needs, clothes, food, housing items, etc.

Donations coming in from out of town to be dropped off at the old Sears building on 702 Highway 64 or Fitzgerald Baptist on 422 Highway 1

Second Chance Thrift Store – 9 West Main Street

Accepting and distributing clothes, baby items, hygiene products, etc.

Fitzgerald Crossing Baptist Church – 422 Highway 1

Open until 8 p.m.

Wynne Junior High School – 849 Eldridge Avenue

Snack bag, cold food, showers

First Assembly of God Church (Red Cross locations) – 1900 North Killough Road

Food, showers, cots, etc.

Odell McCallum Center – 325 Walnut Avenue

Food, water, general support

Arkansas Baptist Disaster Relief is at this location

Calvary Fellowship Church – 951 Highway 64

Serving spaghetti dinners on Monday, April 3

Operation BBQ Relief – Dixie Furniture parking lot on 1512 Falls Boulevard

Food and showers, at this location indefinitely according to city

417 Union Avenue

Clothes, shoes, supplies

McDonald’s

Hot Meals Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



If you are willing to volunteer with any cleanup in the city, you can contact Ashley Brumley at 870-318-0655.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.