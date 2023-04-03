Regional One Hospital takes new approach to fixing staff shortage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In an effort to reduce the ongoing nurse shortage across the country, Regional One Hospital revamped its nurse residency program.

ROH started the program in 2021 in response to the nursing shortage. It’s still been a challenge to hire nurses.

We heard from Rachel Kemp the Associate Chief Nursing Officer, and Vice President of Patient Care at ROH.

Kemp says because of the pandemic, student nurses had less time in the hospital and more simulation over hands-on training.

She says as they saw more new nurses coming in, they wanted to bring them into an organization, where they can practice safely and feel confident in giving care to patients.

Kemp says it’s all about meeting nurses where they are.

“We reached out to them upon hire and said, what do you feel like you didn’t get in nursing school? What keeps you up at night? And we built our own curriculum in order to be able to meet the needs of these nurses,” said Kemp.

Kemp also told us they held trauma boot camps that taught nurses skills they’ll use on a daily basis

She also says their teaching may change month to month based on where the nurse is, in her learning.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.